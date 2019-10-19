RICHLAND, WA- Local small business in the Tri-Cities rallied together Saturday morning for the annual Pumped 4 Purple fundraiser. The goal of the fundraiser was to not only raise awareness for domestic violence but also to raise money for the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties.

They did this by holding raffles and selling product with the proceeds benefiting the domestic violence center. For event organizer Nicoli Coulson this event was more than a fundraiser. For Coulson it's about putting a spotlight on an issue that is often forgotten about.

"So this is one way that I have decided to bring awareness to the topic," said Coulson. "We have awareness of other different causes this month but this one I feel is shoved in the background."