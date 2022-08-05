Puppies found in "gross" condition at Hermiston puppy mill

HERMISTON, Ore. -
Twelve Yorkies were rescued earlier this week from a puppy mill in Hermiston Oregon.
Fuzz Ball pet rescue volunteer, Robin Barker, said the puppies and dogs at the mill are being kept in life threatening conditions.
With some of the dogs without enough food or water and even sick.
"All of them were just gross, covered with their feces and urine and matted," Barker said.
Barker also said the twelve dogs voluntarily surrendered from the puppy mill's owner were less than half of the dogs she believes are still kept on the property and in other homes.
Barker said, "in one of the cages they were just piled on top of each other in that cage I don't know how many were in the smaller crate but you could see their were several."
47 Yorkies were saved from the same puppy mill in 2018. They were found living in similar conditions.
The dogs saved this time were found with canine parvovirus or parvo. Parvo can be deadly to dogs not fully vaccinated for it.
According to Andrea Moreno, executive director of Mikey's Chance, all the dogs still at the puppy mill likely have parvo as well.
"So people need to know if they've purchased a Yorkie puppy or dog recently definitely get that dog into their vet clinic right away to be health checked." Moreno said.
Fuzz Ball gave the dogs to Mikey's Chance where they have been placed in a parvo foster and are being given medicine to help them fight the illness.
"I mean I think if parents or potential adopters, parents ya know we call them, saw where their puppies area actually coming from and the conditions of mom and dad they would be horrified," Moreno said.
Barker tells me the owner of the puppy mill has since moved from the 2300 block of n 1st place in Hermiston to an unknown location with the trailer.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office has referred the case to the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office for possible charges.
