RICHLAND, Wash. -
Purple and pink might not be the colors you think of when you think police car.
To raise awareness for breast cancer and domestic violence during the month of October, the Richland police department wrapped two of its cars Pink and one car Purple.
The three cars were parked in front of the police department Wednesday where Lieutenant Damon Jansen said people passing by have been cheering and honking in response.
Lt. Jansen also said the pink cars have been out on patrols for about a week.
"The two pink cars have been out on patrol already and people have seen them on collisions scenes they've been stopped and pulled over by the pink cars so they are duty fit cars they are out there to be on patrol," he said.
People in the department are impacted by both breast cancer and domestic violence according to Lt. Jansen.
He said officers respond to domestic violence on a daily basis and some have family or loved ones impacted by breast cancer.
The purple car was finished today as a part of the effort to raise awareness.
Lt. Jansen said the new colors were funded by partnerships through local businesses as a way of giving back to the community.
Richland Police Department will be sharing more on its Facebook page during the month of October to continue raising awareness.
Domestic Violence Services of Benton Franklin Counties have links for support and a helpline for domestic violence.
