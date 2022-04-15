WALLA WALLA, Wash. - People can soon play putt-putt while pouring their favorite adult beverage when Putt Putt Pour returns.
United Way of the Blue Mountains' 2nd Annual Putt Putt Pour features a mini-golf tournament through tasting rooms and other venues in Downtown Walla Walla.
Watch as Monty and Madeline play a round of mini-golf to learn more about the event from Director of Development for United Way of the Blue Mountains, Monica Boyle, and Volunteer Golf Marshal, Greg Kettner.
While meandering through various venues with food and drinks, participating teams will compete against each other for the chance to win prizes. A volunteer golf marshal will accompany teams through the mini-golf course.
The Putt Putt Pour tournament starts at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 23rd. Spots are limited. People age 21 and over can sign up to play at uwbluemt.org/PPP.
