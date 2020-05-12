SEATTLE, WA – Today, QFC and Fred Meyer announced a partnership with the City of Seattle and the Seattle Mariners for free COVID-19 drive-thru testing. The first testing will be at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle, May 13-14.
Testing Site Information:
● Dates: Wednesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 14
● Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
● Location: T-Mobile Park Parking Garage at 1250 1st Ave S. Seattle – south entrance (Massachusetts and Occidental)
● Registration is required. Register at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or call 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).
“Our vision is to help people live healthier lives, and it has never been more important as we help to expand testing across Washington,” said Chris Albi, President of QFC. “This work, like all work we do, is guided by our values and our promise- to Feed the Human Spirit. We continue to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities. That is why QFC, Fred Meyer and Kroger Health will be donating all professional services at drive-thru testing facilities, these services include ordering and observing the COVID-19 tests.”