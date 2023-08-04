RICHLAND, Wash.- The City of Richland recycling drop boxes in the Queensgate area now have a new location.
The blue metal drop boxes will now be permanently located at 2990 Queensgate Drive, just west of the City of Richland shops.
Residents can recycle folded cardboard, newspapers, magazines, and other scrap paper, glass bottles and jars, tin, aluminum, and plastic containers at the new location.
A map of all recycling drop box locations in Richland is available through the city.
