OLYMPIA, WA - Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help.

The state Department of Health is partnering with Washington 211 to answer your questions about coronavirus from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time seven days a week, and better provide the information you need, the way you want it. Washington 211 replaces the department’s novel coronavirus call center. Callers can continue to dial 1-800-525-0127 and press # to be transferred to a Washington 211 call taker.

Washington 211 service includes trained professionals who help callers with questions about where to find more information about COVID-19 symptoms, how to get tested for the virus, how to prevent the spread of the virus, who to contact for medical assistance, forms to fill out if they meet exposure criteria and need to see a health professional, and more.

The Washington 211 call center is not able to provide clinical information or test results. For test results and other information specific to your health, contact your health care provider.

The department initially made the switch to Washington 211 on March 17 so callers could benefit from:

No dropped calls.

Reduced wait times.

An option of requesting a call-back and not having to wait on hold for an answer.

Callers who need interpretative services can press # when the operator answers and say their language.

You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.

In response to a high volume of inquiries from health care providers, the department is also working to ensure Washington 211 call takers have the right information to address common provider questions on basic, nonclinical topics.