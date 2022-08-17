KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
A rabid bat has been identified in Kittitas County. The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) received the bat for testing from a community member.
The female who found the bat received post-exposure care and is expected to be fine. Her dog was also exposed, but is up-to-date on its rabies vaccination.
KCPHD is reminding everyone who finds a bat to not touch it. Instead, put on thick gloves and capture the bat, if possible, then contact your local health department.
Rabies is a severe viral disease that affects the central nervous system. It is rare for a person to get rabies. Prompt and proper treatment can prevent rabies in someone that has been exposed.
