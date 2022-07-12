KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department told NBC Right Now about the chain of events following reports of a racial slur in graffiti along a popular Kennewick trail.
In June, community member Reka Robinson was walking a trail near Columbia Drive when she saw the graffiti. Robinson told us about seeing the graffiti again a week and a half later.
Eventually, the graffiti was covered by some chalk art done by the daughters of local Ryan Vogt. They turned part of the word into "Generous" and covered the rest with a heart.
But according to KPD Lieutenant Ryan Kelly, the chalk was washed away by rain.
At that point, the Graffiti Abatement Program was already aware of the graffiti and had gone to the trail to cover it up. When they went, the chalk was still visible.
After the chalk was washed away, Kelly says Robinson again saw the graffiti and reported it to KPD. That time, KPD joined the Graffiti Abatement Program to be sure the graffiti was covered, according to Kelly.
The graffiti is now gone, and KPD told Robinson they are "discussing internally how to get better at reporting/removing right away."
