Radio station feeding truckers lunch during restaurant ban

WASHINGTON- Due to the Coronavirus many industries across the world have had to come to a stop. One industry that has kept on going is the trucking industry with many goods having to be transported across the country.
Although it is somewhat business as usual the thing that is unusual for truckers now is where they can get their food due to restaurants and diners having to switch to take out only. To combat this problem, Jen Little a radio host on 94.9 the Wolf has decided to do a special thing for truckers. Every Monday Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Little and her crew along with Don Taco will be giving truckers free meals at the weigh station near the Washington Oregon border until the restaurant ban is lifted.
"Right now they are what's keeping our society going keeping food on our shelves, gas in our tanks you name it they are bringing it to us," said Little.
Little sees this as a way to make sure these essential workers are getting fed as they do an important task. This is her way of doing her part to make sure the world can get back to normal as soon as possible.
"They are putting themselves on the line every single day to make sure that we are comfortable and have the things we need," said Little.