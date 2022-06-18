TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Rainy days call for overly wet pastures and when that happens, cattle and livestock won't eat the wet hay.
Wet hay means it's no longer fresh or healthy for cattle to eat.
Lynn Van Wieringen with Cattle Solutions Sunnyside tells me it's much like people eat slightly browned lettuce.
"It's just like us eating fresh foods that are getting kind of old. The cattle prefer the fresh stuff and are drawn to that and will stay away from the rained on or not so good smelling stuff." she says.
The color of wet hay changes as it stays wet. It gets brown and moldy eventually inedible for cattle.
The mold ferments creating Mycotoxins. With dangers like mold and bacteria, the backup solution becomes purchasing feed for cattle.
As the prices of product and gas increase, so does the price of feed.
"It's expensive to put out feed to begin with and then when you have high gas prices then that affects all feed prices to go up," says Lynn, "You have to recoup the costs of what it take the crop to get harvested and then if you're shipping."
Sometimes, if hay isn't readily available it needs to be shipped in, increasing the costs on ranchers and farmers.
More information on Wet Hay:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.