TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Cooler fall weather is finally here to stay in the Columbia Basin, which means potentially hazardous driving conditions.
Heavy rain is falling from Yakima through the Walla Walla area this morning and Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Chris Thorson has some tips for drivers in the wet conditions.
In heavy rain drivers should:
Adjust their speed to the conditions and drive slower than usual if necessary.
Activate all the lights on your car.
Always use your turn signals.
Increase the following distance between yourself and the car in front of you because wet pavement can make it harder to stop.
