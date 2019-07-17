Random acts of kindness across America cross-country tour

KENNEWICK, WA - 22 random acts of kindness, for 22 days, in 22 states. This is what two women are setting off to do in a few weeks and all to raise awareness of suicide and mental health.

Chris Lowe and Annie Ackerman-Brown bonded over a similar story; a parent's worst nightmare, after both losing their sons to suicide.

Now, both sons serve as the inspiration behind the cross country tour.

Lowe is kicking the tour off in her hometown of Orlando, Florida on July 26, 2019. Along the way, Ackerman-Brown will be joining the tour and helping with the mission of the trip.

The goal is to spread kindness and compassion all across America, letting people know they aren't alone and someone out there cares.

"Just one little thing can change someone's day, it doesn't have to be life changing but it can certainly change someone's day," says Ackerman-Brown.

The hope is that one act of kindness will lead to another and so on, in the end inspiring everyone to be kind.

The tour's motto is "fall forward" - a saying from Lowe's son, Hudson. It means never give up.

The tour ends right here in Washington on August 15th. As her final act of kindness for the tour and to continue her son's legacy through her non-profit, BlessedbyKess, Ackerman-Brown is teaming up with two local non-profits to help those in need around our community with an event that will be held on August 16th.

Ackerman-Brown is partnering with ANSIL, a non-profit that helps provide shelter, services, support and advocacy to young adults who need help. She is also partnering with a local food bank to help the homeless community in the Tri-Cities.

To make this event a success, they are asking for the community's help with donations. They are asking for anything from basic living necessities such as soap, deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo, blankets, etc.

Everything gathered at this event will be distributed by ANSIL.

The location for this event is still in the works. More information will be posted at a later date.

For more information the cross-country tour, head to https://fallforwardacrossamerica.com/.

BlessedbyKess: https://www.facebook.com/BlessedbyKess/