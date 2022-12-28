PACIFIC NORTHWEST -

Temperatures are starting to get warmer which means snow is melting and streets have puddles of water on them .

Homes are affected by this as well.

Local homeowners are dealing with burst pipes in their homes which results in flooding in their homes causing water damage.

Larry Matlin the General Manager of Service Masters says he has received around 25-30 calls about pipes bursting since last Friday.

"So if a pipe bursts...typically so much water is going to come out. They won't need to be looking for anything...it's going to come looking for them," said Matlin.

Owner of Benjamin Benedict American Family Insurance says if an internal pipe breaks in your home, it would be covered by any homeowners insurance policy.

You want to make sure to take your time and think about filing a claim. Benedict recommends calling your insurance agent and talking to them about filing a claim before you do so they can walk you through the process, it might not be worth your time.

"What happens is if your repair costs are $900 and your deductible is $1,000, the claim wouldn't pay anything out," said Benedict.

Matlin asks everyone for their patience as they are out looking at damages from all over our area.

"You just want to be careful, because when the homeowner does try to mitigate, sometimes they make matters worse, not better. So really call a professional and get immediate advice," said Matlin.

Matlin has never turned down a claim but some times it might take longer to get to a job because the weather plays a part in going to a home.

Matlin says he wants everyone to be safe and that includes his employees.