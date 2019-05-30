HOLLYWOOD, CA – The Toyota Center is happy to announce NF will bring his “The Search” tour to Kennewick on October 6.

Today, chart-topping Michigan rapper NF revealed the title of his forthcoming album – The Search – and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect, sharing the powerful title track and accompanying video. He also announced dates for the Live Nation produced The Search tour, which will launch this fall.

The fan ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 4, at 10AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 7, at 10AM local time. See below for itinerary. Every online ticket order of 2 or more tickets for the 2019 U.S. NF headline tour will include 1 physical CD copy of NF’s forthcoming album The Search. Tour information and pre-sale registration is available at nfrealmusic.com/tour.

Clocking in at four minutes, 11 seconds and 777 words, lead single/title track “The Search” gives fans plenty to unpack, as NF lays bare his psyche, revealing some of the darker corners he’s found himself in and mapping out the ambitious quest that lies ahead. View the official video, co-directed by Patrick Tohill and NF, HERE.

NF – THE SEARCH TOUR 2019 (WA and OR locations)

Tickets:nfrealmusic.com/tour

10/5 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

10/6 Kennewick, WA Toyota Center Kennewick

10/8 Portland, OR Moda Center

