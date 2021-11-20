Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current observations through the Lower Columbia Basin indicate areas of a quarter mile visibility or less and the potential for freezing temperatures tonight into Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&