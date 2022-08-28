KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Rascal Rodeo is BACK and ready for everyone to be a cowboy or cowgirl for the day.
It's an opportunity for people with disabilities of all ages to head down to the Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo.
The annual event had activities like milking cows, horseback riding and even roping in some bulls.
We spoke with the founder and executive director about what it means to her to put together this event.
She tells us she loves when parents and participants share their excitement about being at the Rascal Rodeo.
"Most of the time they get up on those horses and they have so much fun. There's no pressure once they're here but we don't usually have to pressure them too much," says Ann-Erica Whitemarsh, "They come and they just break out of their shell and just have so much fun."
She says parents tells her many of the kids can't wait for the fair.
"We have parents that say I haven't seen my child smile in three months or if I tell them before hand that we're going rascal rodeo, they ask every morning, is it rascal rodeo day," she tells us.
Everyone participating got to take home a pretty neat gift. A belt buckle of their own as a memory of the Rascal Rodeo.
Ann-Erica tells me she hopes to continue putting on this event for the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo in the years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.