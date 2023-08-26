KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Rascal Rodeo returned to the Tri-Cities on Saturday, August 26 this year at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo.
The Rascal Rodeo is a nonprofit organization that provides the opportunity for people with special needs across the northwest of all ages to be a part of a rodeo.
The rodeo took place today from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Rascal Rodeo will also be at the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days on September 2 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration and more information can be found here.
The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo ends tonight at midnight. Information on tickets can be found here.
