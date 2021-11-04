UNION GAP, WA - The 20-acre landslide is still moving, but very slowly. The Rattlesnake Hills once slid two feet per week, now only sliding down less than two inches.
In 2018, many residents had to evacuate their homes and spend Christmas in hotels, said the Yakima Valley Emergency Management director, Tony Miller.
"This is the slowest moving landslide in the world right now," said Miller, "as long as it keeps moving at this rate, we're okay."
But rocks are still coming down said, Miller.
"And with this weather, we may get more rock coming down," said Miller.
He said drivers should be extra cautious on Thorp Rd.
"If they're driving by and all of sudden a big piece slides off, they can call," said Miller. That number to call is (509) 574-1900.
The hills were once a huge bike trail for locals, but now it's completely closed off to the public.
How the slide started in the first place remains a complete mystery to all.
If the slide suddenly increases in speed, motion detectors will immediately alert the emergency management team.