RICHLAND, Wash. - The REACH Museum will celebrate 2023's Earth Day with its first annual Poetry Slam.
The event is for poets of all levels to provide a platform to share perspectives on this year's theme, "Healthy People, Happy Planet." The museum is partnering with the Urban Poet Society to share spoken word pieces from the community.
Submissions will be judged by Bryan Hearne and Daishaundra Loving-Hearne of the Urban Poetry Society. Winners will receive a $150 cash prize.
Entries are due by April 7 and winners will be notified by April 14 before the event on April 22.
