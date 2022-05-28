REACH Museum's new exhibit, Columbia & Cascade: A River and A Range 1853-1855

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The REACH Museum in Kennewick teaches the community about the Columbia Basin and Tri-Cities region.
Every Saturday, the museum has a STEAM activities where kids have to opportunity to learn something new while interacting hands on.
With warming temperatures, more families will be spending more time outdoors and interacting with more animals.
Pauline Schaffer tells me the museum is teaching the community about animals like snakes and lizards so they know to interact with them.
She says, "you want to make sure that you don't ever put your hand your feet in a place were you can't see. So, don't reach between rocks for instance, or go hide behind a rock without looking first to make sure there's nobody there."
However, its newest exhibit showcases the original sketches of what the Columbia and Cascade looked like prior to settlement.
The sketches show the landscapes in the 1800s and others a scientific survey, taking inventory of what plants were in the area.
"Other prints in the collection feature the flora and fauna of the area," she says, "They're beautifully and artistically done with lots and lots of details."
You can visit the exhibit Tuesdays-Saturdays 10:00am-4:30pm.
Sundays 12:00-4:30pm.
Hours are subject to change after Labor Day.
The museum encourages people to stay up to date via its website at visitreach.us
