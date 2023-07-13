WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the U.S. on July 12.
Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released the following statement following the FDA's approval:
“Today’s decision is a huge deal for women in America—and finally, some good news in the fight to allow women to make their own decisions about their health care. The fight to expand access to contraception is even more important today in a world without Roe, and over the counter birth control is going to be a real game-changer.”
“Birth control is safe, effective, and essential—women across America have known that for decades, and I’m glad the FDA has followed the science to finally put over-the-counter birth control on the shelves,” Murray continued. “For the first time ever, women in this country will be able to walk into a pharmacy and pick up birth control without a prescription. But it’s not enough for an over-the-counter birth control pill to be available to women—it has to be affordable, too. That’s why we need to pass my legislation that would make certain insurers fully cover over-the-counter birth control, without any out-of-pocket costs.”
NonStop Local will be updating this article throughout the day as more politicians respond to the FDA's decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.