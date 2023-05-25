TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC) plans to give away 10,000 books at 26 reading events this summer.
The CRFMC will hold free reading activities and book giveaways at locations throughout the Mid-Columbia as part of the national READ Up: Stop the Summer Slide℠ program that is geared towards children from birth through fifth grade.
More on the READ Up program and reading events throughout the summer can be found through the CRFMC.
“We want to make sure families understand the importance of reading throughout the summer months," said Leanne Luehrs-Purcell, Executive Director, CRFMC. "We want to send kids back to school in the fall prepared and ready."
CRFMC will officially start its reading program on June 16th, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Peanuts Park in Pasco. According to a CRFMC press release the event will feature free books, literacy activities for kids, bubbles, balloons, and bike giveaways.
