KENNEWICK, WA. - The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC) will distribute over 6,000 books throughout the community later this month with sponsorship from Hanford Mission Integration Solutions. The donations are part of their Resolution Read program, which challenges the community to read with a child for 20 minutes each day in 2022.
The challenge website navigates the goals and links the social media campaign. One campaign component was the promise that the first 200 local families registered on the site will receive a 12-book donation from the CRFMC. Over 300 families signed up within 24 hours of registration opening.
A total of 500 families will receive hand-delivered 12 books over the weekend of the 14th through volunteer efforts. There will also be books distributed to community groups that serve low-income families in the area. Book reading levels vary from birth through fifth grade. Bilingual families may receive books in English and Spanish.
“Resolution Read has taken off in a way we never expected,” said Elizabeth Barnes, CRFMC executive director. “We are really excited that so many families are making the resolution to read 20 minutes every day with their children.”