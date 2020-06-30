FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Two-person personal injury collision southbound 395 at approximately 2:00 pm.
Tuesday, June 30, Washington State Patrol responded to a two-car collision at milepost 30-2 in Hwy 395 southbound.
Officers reported a vehicle struck the rear of another in a construction zone, presumably caused by speeds too fast for conditions.
The passenger hit was sent to Lourdes Medical Center and the driver responsible was Kadlec Regional Medical Center and charged with a speeding violation.
There is no additional update on the passengers' conditions.