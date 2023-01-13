RECALL ALERT: BISSELL cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums

BISSELL has recalled several of its cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums due to fire hazard, reporting the circuit board in the battery pack can overheat and smoke. The recall includes about 61,000 units of the 2551, 2551W and 25519 models, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
BISSELL received 66 reports of smoking and a “burning odor” from the vacuum, according to the CPSC. Five reports included the battery pack catching on fire, three included minor property damage and one caused a burn injury.
“We hold the quality of our products and the well-being of our consumer to the highest standards,” said BISSELL. “To minimize any potential hazard to consumers, BISSELL is conducting a voluntary recall of the product.”
The recalled models were sold at Walmart locations across the country and online through BISSELL, Walmart, QVC, Amazon, Costco, Fingerhut, Ace Hardware, Kohl’s and Wayfair, according to the CPSC. Check the model number on your BISSELL cordless multi-surface vacuum by removing the clean water tank. All other models are safe to use, according to BISSELL.
If you own one of the recalled models, CPSC says to stop using it immediately. You should also remove it from the charging base, according to BISSELL. Call BISSELL at 855-417-7001 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET on Saturdays, or go online, for a free replacement battery pack and repairs. All affected consumers can either take their vacuum to a BISSELL-authorized service center for a professional replacement or schedule a repair at home with a BISSELL service technician.
