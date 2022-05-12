UNITED STATES -
Hyundai is recalling over 215,000 cars to fix a potential fuel hose problem. The company will replace low-pressure fuel hoses in some 2013 and 2014 Sonata sedans.
Affected owners will be notified by Hyundai starting July 5.
Due to the heat of the engine, these hoses can crack and leak over time. This creates a potential fire hazard. Dealers will replace affected hoses for free.
Many of the vehicles were recalled for the same issue in 2020.
