Hormel Foods announced a limited recall of some Skippy peanut butter products due to possible metal shavings in the jars.
More than 9,000 cases were involved in the recall. Hormel said there may have been small fragments of stainless steel from a piece manufacturing equipment.
The company said there have been no reported consumer concerns. The recall is out of an abundance of caution and "with an emphasis on the quality of its products."
The recall includes:
- Skippy reduced fat creamy peanut butter, 40 oz
- Skippy reduced fat creamy peanut butter, club, 2/40 oz
- Skippy reduced fat chunky peanut butter, 16.3 oz
- Skippy creamy peanut butter blended with plant protein, 14 oz
Jars included in the recall will have a Best By date between May 4, 2023 and May 10, 2023.
If you have a jar included in the recall, return it to the store for an exchange.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.