The Benton Franklin Health District shared that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled about 333,000 Mushie FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers as a malfunction with the base of the pacifier can detach causing a choking hazard.
If you have purchased a Mushie pacifiers is it suggested to stop using them immediately and contact Mushie for a refund at 877-687-4431, email productsafety@mushie.com, or visit mushie.com/pages/recalls.
Description from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website:
The FRIGG silicone pacifiers came in two designs: Classic and Daisy. The Classic design consists of a silicone nipple attached to a round plastic shield. The Daisy design consists of a silicone nipple attached to a round scalloped plastic shield. Each design came in two sizes: 0–6 months and 6–18 months. The name "FRIGG" appears in raised letters on the handle of the pacifier shield. The FRIGG silicone pacifiers were sold in over 40 colors.