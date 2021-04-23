Recall of Benton County Sherriff can now be on ballot; signatures collected

KENNEWICK, WA — A Benton County signature-gathering effort to recall the Benton County Sherriff, Jerry Hatcher, has successfully collected the required number of signatures to place a the petition on this upcoming ballot.
Washington Fraternal Order of Police, said, “Trust is one of the most integral components of our work as peace officers. Regrettably, Sheriff Hatcher’s actions have raised serious concerns about whether he can maintain that trust with the public and his service as an elected official.”
“The Washington State Fraternal Order of Police supports the public’s right to vote on whether Sheriff Hatcher should continue to serve as the county’s top law enforcement officer,” he added. “The people of Benton County deserve to decide this important question.”