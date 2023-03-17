SEATTLE, Wash.-
According to a recent survey 40% of respondents reported that they would be interested in a hypothetical technology that would allow them to predict which embryo implanted through in vitro fertilization had better genetic markers for intelligence.
The survey results were published in Science and are causing some concern among both scientists and ethicists who argue the science would further social inequity according to a release from the UW Medicine Newsroom.
“I think we don't know what richness we would lose in society by doing this type of embryo screening,” said Kate MacDuffie, Pediatric Bioethicist at the University of Washington.
According to UW Medicine Newsroom's release the poll gauged public support for three ways to modestly improve a future child’s chance to get into a top-100 university.
- Method 1: Testing of an IVF embryo would yield information about scholastic advantage (supported by 38% of respondents).
- Method 2: Information from IVF embryo testing could be used for gene modification (supported by 28% of respondents).
- Method 3: Information from testing could be used to determine a future child's success on an SAT course (supported by 68% of respondents).
While the technology to pick embryos based on intellect is only hypothetical at this point pregnancies can currently be tested for several conditions, including Down syndrome, spina bifida and cystic fibrosis according to UW Medicine.
