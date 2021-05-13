Did you know you can make homemade croutons in an air fryer? Madeline and Monty tried it out on Wake Up Northwest to celebrate National Crouton Day.

Here's a special recipe from Madeline's mom, a chef and caterer in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Homemade Croutons (Recipe by Beth Carter):

  1. Cut a small baguette into bite size cubes and put them into a bowl.
  2. Toss cubes in olive oil to lightly coat, add kosher salt and dried Italian seasoning.
  3. Sauté cubes in skillet until lightly browned or bake at 375 until lightly browned.

Bon appétit!

