Did you know you can make homemade croutons in an air fryer? Madeline and Monty tried it out on Wake Up Northwest to celebrate National Crouton Day.
Here's a special recipe from Madeline's mom, a chef and caterer in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Homemade Croutons (Recipe by Beth Carter):
- Cut a small baguette into bite size cubes and put them into a bowl.
- Toss cubes in olive oil to lightly coat, add kosher salt and dried Italian seasoning.
- Sauté cubes in skillet until lightly browned or bake at 375 until lightly browned.
Bon appétit!