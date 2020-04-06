COLLEGE PLACE, WA - College Place Police Department (CPPD) officers were dispatched to reports of an erratic driver in the 700 block of SW Bade Street, College Place.
Witnesses informed dispatch that the vehicle had drove through the front gate of the Walla Walla University maintenance lot (720 SW Bade St.) and was driving erratically through the parking lot.
Upon arrival, officers from CPPD and deputies from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle sitting in the parking lot with a male driver behind the wheel. The male was currently on the phone with dispatch and bleeding heavily from a large laceration on his right arm.
The male was later identified as 32-year-old, Adam K. Dickinson. Dickinson complied with officer’s commands and stepped out of the vehicle. Dickinson appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and was difficult to communicate with. Dickinson informed officers that he rammed through the gate and broke the window out on a trailer while he was looking for a “missing female.”
It was discovered that while Dickinson was driving erratically through the parking lot he struck a parked vehicle, causing a significant amount of damage. Dickinson also exited his vehicle at one point and punched through the window of a trailer that was parked on the property, which resulted in Dickinson’s injury.
Dickinson was evaluated by medics on scene before he was later transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center for further treatment.
Dickinson was transported and booked into the Walla Walla County Jail on charges of Burglary in the 2nd Degree (RCW: 9A.52.030), Malicious Mischief in the 1st Degree (RCW: 9A.48.070) and Reckless Driving (RCW: 46.61.500).
Upon investigation, it was discovered that Dickinson was also connected to addition crimes that occurred in Walla Walla this morning.