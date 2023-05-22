RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police responded to reports of two cars driving recklessly that ended in a crash on the Duportail Bridge around 8 p.m. on May 21.
According to the RPD a BMW SUV and a Ford Mustang were speeding when the SUV crashed. Three people in the SUV were treated at the scene and a fourth was transported to Kadlec for their injuries.
The Mustang left the scene and the driver of the SUV denied being the driver according to the RPD. When the Mustang came back to the scene witnesses reported that both vehicles were speeding when the SUV lost control and hit the wall of the bridge.
The driver of the Mustang, a juvenile, was cited for reckless driving according to the RPD and was released to his parents. The driver of the SUV was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of reckless driving.
