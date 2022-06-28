WENATCHEE, WA - Around 1:20 a.m. police officers responded to a report of someone recklessly driving a car that stopped in the middle of the George Sellar Bridge, according to Wenatchee Police Department.
At the same time, officers were responding to a call, reporting that a male was seen shooting at a parked car and then fleeing southbound.
The suspect in both calls was believed to be the same person and vehicle.
Wenatchee PD and East Wenatchee Police Department worked together in this investigation.
While officers were attempting to conduct a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver drove off from them.
Since the probable cause was not a violent offense, sex offense, or escape hadn’t been determined and there was no reasonable suspicion that the driver was intoxicated, Officers could not peruse the vehicle according to Washington State Law.
Police remained in the area of the car's last known direction of travel.
The damaged vehicle was found but officers were unable to get the vehicle stopped to complete the investigation.
The car was seen driving through red lights, the wrong way on one-way roads, and at a high rate of speed.
However, criteria still had not been met for a pursuit in Washington State.
Around 1:40 a.m. officers and Chelan County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded behind the Coast Hotel for a report of the same suspect vehicle doing donuts and running over scooters.
When arriving they located the suspect and his vehicle next to a pile of smashed Bird Scooters.
The suspect took off on foot after police tried to arrest him.
After a foot pursuit, the suspect gave up and was safely taken into custody.
The witness/victim of the weapon violation arrived on the scene and positively identified the suspect and his vehicle. It was determined that the suspect had stabbed holes into the victim's vehicle rather than shooting at it.
The fleet manager for Bird Scooters arrived and estimated the damage to be around $19,000.
The suspect was booked at CCRJC for three felonies and two gross misdemeanors.
