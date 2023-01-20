SEATTLE, Wash.-
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Washington detected 164 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022, with the majority of the firearms discovered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s (SEA) security checkpoints.
According to a TSA press release every one of the firearms was discovered during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on property. Nationwide last year, TSA officers found 6,542 firearms at 262 different airports.
In 2022, TSA screened approximately 761 million passengers and crew at airports nationwide. TSA officers across the country discovered firearms in carry-on luggage at a rate of 8.6 firearms per million passengers screened.
The busiest airport in Washington is Seattle where TSA officers screened approximately 17.2 million departing passengers and crew.
According to the TSA's press release statistics show that travelers flying out of SEA brought firearms in carry-on luggage at a rate of around 6.56 firearms per million travelers screened, below the national average. That equates to a firearm discovered for every 152,453 travelers screened at SEA.
"Firearms have never been allowed in the cabin of the aircraft and there is no acceptable excuse for bringing a gun in your carry-on," said TSA Federal Security Director for Washington Gregory Hawko.
When a TSA officer sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, TSA immediately notifies the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint.
In addition to potential criminal citations for bringing a firearm in carry-on luggage, the TSA can levy a civil penalty again the traveler.
Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage according to the TSA.
How firearms may be transported legally:
Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage according to the TSA. Any type of replica firearm is also prohibited in carryon baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.
At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws.
