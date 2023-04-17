ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The Department of Natural Resources is hosting an open discussion with the community to understand recreation and public use on DNR lands within Yakima County.
A focus group will also be set up through public nominations. The group will regularly collaborate to address public use and recreation in the county.
"This meeting will be an opportunity for DNR to connect with our land users and visitors to discuss challenges and opportunities the department faces in maintaining our lands for public use,” said Stephanie Margheim, DNR Southeast Region recreation and public use manager.
The meeting will take place on April 26 in the Yakima Valley College Conference Center Meeting Room C. Members of the public are welcome to participate in the meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.