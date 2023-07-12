OLYMPIA, Wash.- Summer travel is now in full-swing and with many hitting the roads and campgrounds around the Pacific Northwest the state Fire Marshal's Office is reminding everyone of some simple recreational vehicle safety tips.
Accidents, especially fires, are common in motorhomes, campers and other recreational vehicles. According to the Fire Marshal's Office there were 3,932 vehicle-related fire incidents, which includes recreational vehicles, in 2022.
Recreational vehicle fires often start in the kitchen, engine area or are electric in nature, but some precautions can keep you and your family safe this summer.
Recreational vehicle safety tips from the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office:
- Install smoke alarms and check them regularly.
- Install carbon monoxide detectors in your recreational vehicle.
- Stay in the kitchen while cooking and watch anything on the stove.
- Only use one heat-producing appliance at a time.
- Regularly check for any propane leaks.
- Turn off portable heaters before sleeping.
- Know two ways out of your vehicle and make sure the windows open easily.
- Keep a portable fire extinguisher in your vehicle.
- Have your recreational vehicle serviced by a qualified mechanic.
