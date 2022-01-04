Recycle your Christmas tree and help kids in need

YAKIMA, WA - Camp Prime Time has been recycling real Christmas trees for about 35 years now, and all for a good cause.
This drive-through service is available every day from 8 to 5 p.m. at Pape Machinery on Fruitvale Boulevard. The last day to drop off is January 9th.
Make sure to remove all decorations, ornaments, and lights from your tree before recycling.
Drop off is free, but donations are accepted.
Any donations help children who are terminally ill or have disabilities enjoy a weekend camping trip with their families said volunteer, Andrew Smith.
"That's something that warms everybody's hearts and makes us do all we do to help out the camp," said Smith.
Last year, Camp Prime Time raised 15,000 dollars that funded two camp trip weekends.
Smith said he hopes they raise the same amount this year because it's, "all about the kids and their families and watching the kids' smiles on their faces."