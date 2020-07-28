RICHLAND, WA — Right now, the American Red Cross has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19.

The Red Cross has seen demand for convalescent plasma more than double over the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. Convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.

Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

Convalescent plasma is plasma that is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection – in this case, those who have fully recovered from COVID-19. With each donation, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to help up to three patients recover from the virus.

Blood donors needed to keep supply strong amid pandemic.

Though this summer may feel different than summers past, one thing remains constant: The need for blood donations to help save lives. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to give blood to restock the shelves for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the country have stepped up to help by giving blood or platelets with the Red Cross. Blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now to meet patient needs, and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again.

Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.

* Plus, come to give by Aug. 31 and automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season!

Blood donation safety precautions

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:

OREGON

Umatilla County

Hermiston

8/7/2020: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 775 W Highland Ave

8/12/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S Hwy 395

8/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S Hwy 395

Pendleton

8/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Anthony Hospital, 2801 St Anthony Way

Umatilla

8/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., City of Umatilla, 700 6th Street

WASHINGTON

Benton County

Kennewick

8/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Joseph's Parish, 506 A. Garfield Street

8/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Kennewick Stake Hanson Park, 8120 W 4th Ave

8/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri City Court Club, 1350 N Grant Street

8/14/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Rattlesnake Mountain Harley Davidson, 3305 W 19th Ave

Prosser

8/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Friendship Baptist Church, 1801 Patterson Rd

Richland

8/3/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/4/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/5/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/10/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/11/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/12/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

Chelan County

Cashmere

8/5/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division Street

Leavenworth

8/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LDS - Leavenworth, 10170 Titus Road

Wenatchee

8/3/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Avenue, PO Box 1019

8/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Avenue, PO Box 1019

8/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Central Washington Hospital, 1201 S Miller Street

Columbia County

Dayton

8/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Best Western Plus Dayton Hotel & Suites, 507 E Main St

Franklin County

Pasco

8/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Riverview United Methodist Church, 4012 W Court Street

Grant County

Moses Lake

8/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1849 Nelson RD NE

Kittitas County

Ellensburg

8/11/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hal Holmes Center, 209 N Ruby St

Klickitat County

Bingen

8/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Insitu - Eagle Point, 901 E Columbia River Way

Walla Walla County

College Place

8/6/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Walla Walla Valley Academy, 300 SW Academy Way

Walla Walla

8/3/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Foundry Vineyards Walla Walla, 1111 Abadie Street

8/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S 1st Ave

8/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastgate SDA Church, 380 N Tausick Way

8/13/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., The Marcus Whitman, 6 W Rose Street

Yakima County

Grandview

8/12/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way

Selah

8/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center Selah, 216 South 1st Street

About blood donation

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.