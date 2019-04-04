National Pet First Aid Awareness Month is the perfect time for pet owners, pet-sitters and dog walkers to take the American Red Cross Cat and Dog First Aid online course and download the Pet First Aid App.

“Pet lovers will learn what to do if their cat or dog is choking, has a wound or needs CPR,” said Alex Dieffenbach, NW Region CEO. “They will also learn how to include their pet in their family’s emergency preparedness plans.”

Take the course. People can access the course on their desktop or tablet at redcross.org/catdogfirstaid and go through the content at their own pace. It takes approximately 30 minutes to complete the course. The interactive course includes:

How to determine a pet’s normal vital signs so that owners can notice if there are any irregularities;

Step-by-step instructions and visual aids for what to do if a pet is bleeding, having a seizure or is suffering from heatstroke; and

Information on preventative care, health and tips for a pet’s well-being.

Download the app. The free Pet First Aid App provides instant access to expert guidance on how to maintain your pet’s health, what to do in emergencies, and how to include pets in your emergency preparedness plans.

The app helps owners learn what emergency supplies to have, when they should contact their veterinarian, and where to find a pet care facility or pet-friendly hotel. Users learn how to assemble a pet first aid kit and an emergency kit. Step-by-step instructions, videos and images for more than 25 common first aid and emergency situations including how to treat wounds, control bleeding, and care for breathing and cardiac emergencies are included.

The Pet First Aid App can be downloaded by texting ‘GETPET’ to 90999, by going to redcross.org/apps, or by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in app stores.