WENATCHEE, Wash.- The American Red Cross is helping at-risk neighborhoods to prepare for wildfire season with education about protecting their households.
Saturday, May 20, the Red Cross, Team Rubicon, Chelan County Fire District 6 and the Cascadia Conservation District will go door to door in the Pehastin, Hansel and Ingalls Creek neighborhoods.
Volunteers will start at 97 Rock House at 10 a.m. before canvassing the area to provide free education and checklists of how to prepare for a wildfire.
The Red Cross wants the preparation to help families know how to react when a wildfire is near.
