Red Cross in need of volunteers for Disaster Action Team

YAKIMA 7 TRI-CITIES - The Red Cross is looking for volunteers for their Disaster Action Team (DAT).
DAT volunteers are ready to respond to emergencies, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. These volunteers help in the event of natural disasters or when families get displaced by fires. They meet any immediate needs for shelter and give people basic supplies.
According to the Red Cross, single and multi-family house fires are 90% of disasters they respond to.
DAT volunteers also help give emotional support to people going through a difficult time.
The Red Cross needs volunteers all over including Yakima, Sunnyside, Tricities and other places along the valley.
DAT Volunteers, Ed and Lori Birge, said working on the Disaster Action Team is a great way to give back to your community.
"It's really a satisfying experience because people have gone through a really hard time and they are really appreciative of the help we can give them," Lori Birge said.
According to them, many of their volunteers are getting older in age and leaving spots open for volunteers. If you'd like to apply to volunteer visit the Red Cross website.
