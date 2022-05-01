Pasco, Wash. -The Red Cross kicked off its Sound the Alarm initiative this weekend. Sound the Alarm promotes fire safety in homes.
Hanford Mission Integration Solutions donated $10,000 to help make homes safer in the Tri-Cities.
The money goes to buying smoke alarms will be installed in homes in Pasco and Kennewick.
First stop for the Red Cross, Pasco. Many volunteers installing the alarms are from the Red Cross and others from local credit unions and community members.
Michele Roth is the Executive Director for Red Cross in Central and Southeastern Washington.
She says their goal was finding more Spanish speaking volunteers to help educate the homeowners on fire safety.
"They came together and want to help with this work. One of the things that we really tried to make sure we do, was to recruit volunteers who were fluent in Spanish.," she says, "so we've been doing some presentations and just getting a really great response from the community."
The volunteers were divided into teams to install as many smoke alarms as possible.
Aside from installing, the homeowners were educated and helped to create an evacuation plan.
Remember it's important to check your smoke alarms every few months, change the batteries when needed and always have an evacuation plan.
Volunteers are heading to Kennewick on May 14. If the red cross team missed you, you can call Pasco Fire Department or sign up through the local Red Cross.
