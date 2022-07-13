KITTITAS VALLEY, Wash. -
There is a Red Flag Warning for the Kittitas Valley Wednesday evening from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This has been issued by the National Weather Service for high wind speeds that could greatly increase fire danger.
NWS and our own meteorologist Monty Webb is forecasting wind speeds around 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph.
The winds could lead to a rapid spread of fires if they do start.
The red flag warning bans any outside burning while windspeeds and fire dangers are high.
Yakima Valley and Yakima, Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties have an elevated fire danger with southwest winds ranging from 5 to 15 mph and gusts around 25 mph.
