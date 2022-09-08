WALLA WALLA, Wash.-

Warm temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds have combined to increase fire danger in much of our region, resulting in a Red Flag Warning.

Walla Walla Emergency Management released some tips for the public to keep in mind to stay fire safe.

Avoid mowing dry grass

Be mindful of burn bans

Properly extinguish all fires

Don't park on dry grass

Burn bans remain in place for many counties in eastern Washington.