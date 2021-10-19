Red Mountain Trails Wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

BENTON CITY, WA - Red Mountain Trails has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner!
This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Red Mountain Trails stood out by continuously delighting travelers.
“We are of course thrilled and honored to not only be included in our guests’ memory-making adventures, but also for our team to be recognized for our efforts” said owner Teresa Owen. “We are so happy to’ve faced one of the toughest years for small businesses and get through it thanks to the support of our wonderful guests.”
“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”
To see traveler reviews and popular activities of Red Mountain Trails, visit. https://www.tripadvisor.com/UserReviewEdit-g58353-d8446491-Red_Mountain_Trails-Benton_City_Washington.html
Follow Red Mountain Trails on Instagram (@RedMtnTrails) Facebook (@RedMountainTrails) or visit the website at www.redmountaintrails.com