Washington - The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, along with other plaintiffs, filed a lawsuit against three Washington leaders for failing to use their powers to prevent voter dilution in the state's new redistricting plan.
The lawsuit names Speaker of the House Laurie Jenkins, Senate Majority Leader Andy Bilings and Secretary of State Steven Hobbs. According to the complaint, Jenkins and Bilings have the power to reconvene the Washington State Redistricting Commission to create a new plan and they didn't use this power. It further states, the commission's final redistricting plan creates a "facade" of a majority Latino district which violates the Federal Voting Rights Act.
The arguments made by the plaintiffs are that the city of Yakima is split in half through a process called cracking to divide the Latino population into separate districts. Districts 14 and 15. District 15, incorporates the city of Othello in Adams County to add enough of the Latino population to call it a majority Latino district. However, there are less active Latino voters there than the ones excluded from district 15 and placed into district 14.
Ernest Herrera a lawyer for MALDEF said this makes it so Latinos can't elect candidates of their choice.
"This is a district that will not preform for Latinos," Herrera said.
Furthermore, the compliant said district 15 has a concentration of white voters with a history of racially polarized voting. This was discovered through a study done on voting patterns in the valley by the Director of the ULCA Voting Rights Project Matt Barreto.
The study found whites tend to vote together against Latino preferred candidates.
It also found Latinos vote as a group for their preferred candidates.
According to the 2020 Census, in the last decade, the population in Washington has grown by 14.6% and surpassed one million people. The overall Latino population in the state grew 40.1%.
The Washington State Redistricting Commission is supposed to meet every 10 years to make changes that reflect the state's growth to the legislative districts. The goal is to have equal populations in each district.
Four new members are appointed to the commission each year and they choose a fifth person to be a chair. The chair is a nonvoting member.
Lisa McLean the executive director of the commission said this time around the commissioners had trouble readjusting the districts to reflect the large growth.
"While we had growth at about one million people in the last decade, the greatest growth was in the western part of the state," McLean said.
Four redistricting plans were made last year. According to the lawsuit, all the maps failed to comply with the Voting Rights Act.
After the study from the UCLA Voting Rights Project was released, two alternative plans were created and submitted for discussion, both of which had a majority Latino district with over a 50% turnout for Latino voters.
After two days of closed door discussion and just barely missing the November 15 deadline to choose a redistricting plan, the map now in question was chosen.
Herrera said this lawsuit is necessary to show that dilution of anyone's vote will not be accepted.
"This will show other states where there's been Latino growth, such as there has been in Washington in the last decade, you can't ignore that growth and you certainly can't intentionally set out to prevent that group, Latinos, from being able to elect their candidate of choice," Herrera said.
When I asked McLean if she thought the redistricting plan as it is now is fair, she said she can't make a judgement on that.
I reached out to all three plaintiffs and Speaker Jenkins and Secretary Hobbs did not want to comment.
Senator Bilings made a statement which said,
“I said at the time this map was adopted that I had serious concerns about the lack of a VRA-compliant legislative district in the Yakima Valley and that concern remains.”
Herrera said he feels they have enough evidence to ask the court for preliminary injunction, which means asking them to make a decision now.