OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Department of Ecology will be provide $313 million in grants and loans to 125 clean water projects across the state including central and eastern Washington.
According to a DOE press release announcing the funding the Water Quality Combined Funding Program helps communities upgrade wastewater treatment and sewer systems, manage polluted stormwater and other pollution prevention and clean up efforts.
An interactive map of projects receiving funding is available through the DOE.
Franklin County:
- Pasco Wastewater: $52,267,352 loan for the process water reuse facility.
- City of Pasco: $32,642,800 loan to improve water quality and for upkeep at the municipal wastewater treatment facility.
Benton County:
- Benton Conservation District: $311,500 grant to increase water quality and improve temperature in Yakima River tributaries.
- Benton Conservation District: $204,864 grant for lower Yakima River management.
Yakima County:
- City of Sunnyside: $258,400 grant and a $13,600 loan to prepare and plan a topographical survey.
- Mid-Columbia Fisheries: $500,000 grant to increase shade and filtration and to remove livestock access along a stretch of the Yakima River.
- City of Mattawa: $1,025,214 grant and a $1,391,486 loan for a new gravity sewer main line.
- City of Yakima: $424,847 grand and a $74,973 loan to increase water quality in Radall Park Pond and Wide Hollow Creek.
Kittitas County:
- Mid-Columbia Fisheries: $208,441 grant to increase water quality in Mercer Creek.
- City of Roslyn: $101,000 grant and a $101,000 loan to evaluate and upgrade sewer line.
