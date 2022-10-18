Regional company fined over $190K for L&I violations

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Washington Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is fining regional company Two Rivers Terminal LLC for more than 60 alleged safety and health violations, according to a press release from L&I. The company is a wholesale agrochemical formulator and supplier, with plants in Moses Lake, Pasco and Umatilla, Oregon.
L&I fined the company $192,620 for 46 serious violations and 17 general violations. Of these, 13 violations were regarding confined space entry rules, as workers entered railcar hoppers to work with ammonium nitrate without proper protection, according to L&I. Current regulations require employees to have special training to work in confined spaces, plus specific protocols are outlined for workspaces that aren’t designed for continuous work.
Further, L&I inspectors reported workers had been working on top of railcars and sulfur trucks without fall protection. They also reported that no one made sure the power supply to dangerous equipment was off and locked, keeping it from possibly being turned back on. This is a requirement because accidents have occurred due to machines accidentally or unexpectedly getting power.
L&I inspectors also reported that workers were not required to wear respirators when they should have been, nor did the company offer an effective training or safety program.
“It’s fortunate no one has been seriously injured or killed,” said assistant director of L&I’s division of occupational safety and health, Craig Blackwood. “The employer has been cooperating with us to fix the hazards, but the number and severity of violations is still alarming.”
Two Rivers Terminal LLC appealed the fines.
